We All Need a Little Motivation

On July 13 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 3550 S. Clarks St. Mexico, 65265, is organizing and operating the Second Annual 5K Color Walk/Run. This event is open to the public and is weather-permitting.

Fighting Colonels seeking a leader

The Missouri Military Academy, 204 N. Grand St., Mexico, 65265, is accepting applications for a new Varsity Tennis Coach. The Fighting Colonels ideal Candidate would be a teacher at MMA or have teaching and extracurricular experience. Job duties include instilling sportsmanship and discipline, teaching communication and human relations, increasing self esteem and athletic skill level and creating an appreciation for the values of the game. Prep coaching experience is preferred.

Details:https://www.missourimilitaryacademy.org/apps/jobs/

Outside carts are welcome

The Third Annual VCC Two Day Two Man Scramble will take place at the Vandalia Country Club July 13-14 with tee times at 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. There will be one noon tee time if there are less than 27 teams. Based on a 36 team field there will be four flights and three places. First place gets $800, second place earns $500 and third place is good for $300. For the initial 36 paid entries at 7p.m. on Saturday night there will also be a Calcutta Auction and the entry fee is $200 per team.

Mulligans cost $20 per team, no outside coolers and food will be available, as well. Details: 573-721-7701.