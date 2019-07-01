Because he has a gym to run called TRAINING CAMP- Nashville and he's doing plenty to try and become part of the fitness world through his knowledge of nutrition and working out, former University of Missouri wrestler Michael Chandler has a whole lot going on in the here and now.

It doesn't appear as though that's going to change any time soon, either, based on the fact this Missouri native is such a high energy, wildly motivated individual. That's the way he's always been, though. That's what convinced him to pass on scholarships to smaller schools. That's what made him believe he could walk-on to the Tigers wrestling team. It's that exact same drive to excel that convinced that he could he thrive as a Div. 1 wrestler. Now that he has the most wins in the history of the Bellator Mixed Martial Arts promotion, pretty much everything he's accomplished between now and then has been because Chandler, 18-5-0, has worked like crazy and always bet on himself.

Gambling is never a sure thing, though, and the last time out the lightweight was well aware there would be no guarantees when he agreed to face Brazilian wildcard Patricio "Pitbull" Freire for the Featherweight championship at Bellator 221 in the main event on May 11, 2019, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Il.

This fight was actually a rematch of a bout Chandler won on 6-24-16 when he TKO'd Patricky at 2:14 of the first round, and considering he was on a three-fight win streak, confidence probably was running high. The "Pitbull", 29-4, had also won three in-a-row coming into his bout against Chandler according to bellator.com, and when you consider one of those victories was for a world title, that probably gave him the edge when it came to momentum.

The difference between these fighters is that, according to michaelchandler.com, Chandler finishes his fights at a rate of about 80 percent while two of Freire's previous wins had come by decision prior to this. Then this match started and all of that meant nothing as Patricio ended up coming out on top by TKO at 1:01 of the first round to successfully defend his championship and extend his win streak to four-straight.

Since then Chandler has appeared on the CNBC game show, "Deal or no Deal", starring Actor/Comedian Howie Mandel. His episode aired June 19th.

Fellow former Mizzou wrestler J'Den Cox has also been keeping busy with efforts that include releasing a four-part instructional video titled, "Float Like a Butterfly", designed to show wrestlers how to use misdirection and traps to setup and finish takedowns according to his twitter account.

Cox earned himself a spot on the United States National Wrsetling team and will represent America in Kazahkstan after defeating Bo Nickal in a pair of consecutive matches on June 8 at Final X hosted by Rutgers, as well.

Cox won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, he again earned bronze at the 2017 world championships and last year he claimed gold according to nj.com.