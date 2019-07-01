Anyone seeing emergency vehicles at Ray Miller Elementary on Tuesday should not be alarmed, as local law enforcement and emergency responders will be conducting a full-scale active assailant drill on the R-III campus.



The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature all variety of emergency response vehicles and personnel engaged in a training exercise.



The exercise is intended to help assess interagency collaboration and communication, school response, care of injured and patient transport, as well as law enforcement response.