Now that his prep career at Mexico has come to a close, Matthew Huffman has had the good fortune, athletic ability and mental mindset to work his way onto the collegiate gridiron for the Westminster College Bluejays.

For 2018-19 the 6-foot-2, 190 pound wide receiver played six games and made a half-dozen catches for 71 yards with a long of 33 for an average of almost 12 yards per reception. The former Bulldog made one tackle while playing special teams, as well.

Last season the Bluejays finished with a record of 3-6 overall, 3-5 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. This placed the team fifth in this nine-team league behind Martin Luther, 9-2, 8-0, MacMurray, 7-2, 7-1, St. Scholastica, 6-4, 6-2 and Northwestern, 5-5, 5-3, but ahead of Greenville, 3-7, 3-5, Minnesota Morris, 3-7, 3-5, Iowa Wesleyan, 1-9, 1-7, and Crown, 0-10, 0-8.

In 2018 Westminster ended the year by falling to Northwestern (Minn.) 20-17 on Nov. 3 at home after winning at Crown (Minn.) 21-6 on Oct. 27 and beating Minn.-Morris 25-7 in familiar territory on Oct. 20. Prior to that the Bluejays had hit a bit of a rough patch, though, losing at Martin Luther 28-12 on Oct. 13 and at MacMurray 19-14 on Oct. 6 before getting edged out on friendly ground by Greenville 24-20 on Sept. 29.