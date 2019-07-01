The Seventh Annual Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game will take place July 13th at Veteran's Field, 790 Veterans Road, 63401, in Hannibal. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is at 7:00 p.m. Concessions, merchandise and seating will be available. Folding chairs will be allowed, but outside food, drinks and coolers will not. Rosters for the two sides will include:
MISSOURI ILLINOIS
William Rolfson Centralia Ben Whitaker Quincy Notre Dame
Gus Stidham Centralia Dylan Foley Quincy Notre Dame
Evan Stidham Centralia Nick Schwartz Quincy Notre Dame
Caden Vanskike Centralia Donovan Prost Quincy
Adam Forest Paris Kade Zanger Quincy
Logan Wilson Van-Far Trevor Wiemelt Quincy
Brody Smith Canton Korey Vanfleet West Hancock
Lance Williams Monroe City Logan Rockhold West Hancock
Michael Pollitt Monroe City Isaac Shaw Pittsfield
Camden Power Palmyra Cole Hanlin Liberty
Peyton Abbott Palmyra Logan Voth Unity
Hunter Florea Highland Luke Jansen Unity
Grant Pienge Clark County Carter Boyer Illini West
Dylan Huber Bowling Green Kellen Dysert Illini West
Dylan Niemeyer Bowling Green Michael Lord Illini West
Mavryk Comley Bowling Green Nick Vorhes Illini West
Sheldon Whetstone Marion County Eric Jones Central
Parker Plannenstel South Shelby Hayden Neisen Central
Adam Baker Hannibal Kollen Hughes Central
Gabe Worthington Hannibal Lane Ippenson Central
Will Whitaker Hannibal Jadon Bryant Western/Griggsville Perry
Kirby Latimer North Shelby Trevor Tipp Western/Griggsville Perry
Head Coach: Ian Hatton, Hannibal John Schultz, Pittsfield
Assistants: Kyle Arthaud, Hannibal John Bingham, Liberty
Austin Leake, Bowling Green Adam Lee, Liberty
Cody Parker, Mark Twain Jordan Tenhouse, Central
Clint Smith, Canton