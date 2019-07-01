The Seventh Annual Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game will take place July 13th at Veteran's Field, 790 Veterans Road, 63401, in Hannibal. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is at 7:00 p.m. Concessions, merchandise and seating will be available. Folding chairs will be allowed, but outside food, drinks and coolers will not. Rosters for the two sides will include:

MISSOURI ILLINOIS

William Rolfson Centralia Ben Whitaker Quincy Notre Dame

Gus Stidham Centralia Dylan Foley Quincy Notre Dame

Evan Stidham Centralia Nick Schwartz Quincy Notre Dame

Caden Vanskike Centralia Donovan Prost Quincy

Adam Forest Paris Kade Zanger Quincy

Logan Wilson Van-Far Trevor Wiemelt Quincy

Brody Smith Canton Korey Vanfleet West Hancock

Lance Williams Monroe City Logan Rockhold West Hancock

Michael Pollitt Monroe City Isaac Shaw Pittsfield

Camden Power Palmyra Cole Hanlin Liberty

Peyton Abbott Palmyra Logan Voth Unity

Hunter Florea Highland Luke Jansen Unity

Grant Pienge Clark County Carter Boyer Illini West

Dylan Huber Bowling Green Kellen Dysert Illini West

Dylan Niemeyer Bowling Green Michael Lord Illini West

Mavryk Comley Bowling Green Nick Vorhes Illini West

Sheldon Whetstone Marion County Eric Jones Central

Parker Plannenstel South Shelby Hayden Neisen Central

Adam Baker Hannibal Kollen Hughes Central

Gabe Worthington Hannibal Lane Ippenson Central

Will Whitaker Hannibal Jadon Bryant Western/Griggsville Perry

Kirby Latimer North Shelby Trevor Tipp Western/Griggsville Perry

Head Coach: Ian Hatton, Hannibal John Schultz, Pittsfield

Assistants: Kyle Arthaud, Hannibal John Bingham, Liberty

Austin Leake, Bowling Green Adam Lee, Liberty

Cody Parker, Mark Twain Jordan Tenhouse, Central

Clint Smith, Canton