Every Mexico Middle School Volleyball player and parent that wants to stay on top of all the latest news regarding the team can sign up for Remind 101 by texting @mmsvba to 81010.

Boy and girls hoops camp

Biddy Basketball Camp for boys and girls entering first and second grade will take place at the Mexico YMCA Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. There will also be a camp for third through sixth graders that takes places on the same days from 1:30 p.m- 3:00 p.m. Online registration ends July 7 and walk-in registration ends July 8.

Mexico "Brick City" Horseshoes

Class "A" pitching leagues results for 6-27-19 include Eugene Freels 4-1 (LP 28), Larry McAfee 4-1 (LP 26), Charlie Ward 3-2, Ralph Throckmorton 2-3 (LP 52), Larry Brown 2-3 (LP 45) and Glen Light 0-5. As for Class "B", those results featured Charlie Maupin 3-0, Rodney Brewster 1-2 (27 LP), Sara Marshall 1-2 (20 LP) and Paul Marshall 1-2 (10 LP). In Mixed Doubles action going 2-0 were Brewster/Maupin, Paul Marshall/Ward were 1-1 and finishing 0-2 were Sara Marshall/Throckmorton.

On 6-25-19 Mexico Silver Hair Horseshoe Pitching League results included Freels 5-0, Throckmorton 4-1, Maupin 3-2 (30 LP), Ron Borcherding 3-2 (11 LP), Duane Freels 2-3 (33 LP), Rodney Brewster (32 LP) and Louie Schmidt 0-5. In doubles competition results featured Throckmorton/Maupin at 2-0, Brewster/Borcherding were 0-1 and also going 0-1 were Duane and Eugene Freels.

Brick City Class "A" results for 6-20-19 included Ward 5-0, Brown, 4-1, Throckmorton 3-2, Bill Hendrix 2-3 and Maupin 0-5. In Class "B" results featured Brewster 5-0, Dan Hubbard 4-1, Tom Fox 2-3 (33 LP), Paul Marshall 2-3 (20 LP) and Sara Marshall (1-4).

In a "Double Ringers" Travel Trophy Challenge that took place 6-29-19 Brick City was defeated by Bevier 15-10. Individual scores for Bevier included Freels 5-0, Maupin 4-1, Light 4-1, Borcherding 2-3 and Schmidt 0-5. As for Mexico, its results featured Ward 3-2, Brown 3-2, Throckmorton 2-3, John Isgrig 1-4 and Brewster 1-4.

Brick City meets at the Horseshoe pits in Fairgrounds Park every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and is always open to new members. Details: 573-581-8559.