Tyler Dorman may have appeared to have all the right moves when he stepped on the high school football field once upon a time for the Centralia Panthers, but had he played for someone else that might not have been the case.

Jim Newstead was well aware of how he and his squad needed to navigate the waters of the Clarence Cannon Conference and he knew exactly how to utilize what Dorman had to offer to do exactly that. It was a match that paid dividends for several seasons and both sides were the better because of it, but now Dorman is on another level having just concluded his sophomore season at Westminster College where he currently plays football for John Welty and staff.

While this former Panther, who wears number 33, stands in at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, and is listed at running back, his stats for his second year tell a very different story. Specifically, Dorman played in one game for the Bluejays in 2018-19 and kicked one extra point.

Results from a year ago for Westminster include losses at St. Scholastica 23-20 on Sept. 22 and at Millsaps 35-0 on Sept. 8 that were sandwiched around a big home win over Iowa Wesleyan 35-10 on Sept. 15. For the year the Bluejays scored 164 points and averaged a little over five and a half yards a play. This included 4.1 yards per rush with 13 touchdowns on the ground, just under 12 and a half yards per pass completion with 10 scores by air and going 1-for-1 on field goals.

The squad also had 10 fumbles recoveries, 11 interceptions and a defensive touchdown with 23 sacks.