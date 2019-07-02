WARRENSBURG, Mo. (July 1, 2019) - It'll be the trip of a lifetime for a pair of UCM Basketball players. Later this month, the Jennies' Kim Crown and the Mules' Matt Wilkinson will represent the USA in Brazil as members of the USA Sports Tours and Events group.
The teams are made up of men and women Division II Basketball players from across the country. While in Brazil, they will not only get to play basketball against local teams, but experience the best of Brazilian educational, cultural and social aspects of life.
"This is an outstanding group of basketball players that come from 10 different states and 12 different colleges and universities from across the United States," commented Director of USA Sports Tours and Events Director Ron Smith. "We feel that we have some of the best of the best representing NCAA Division II Basketball."
The tour will run from July 22-31. After departing the United States July 22, they will lan in San Paulo, Brazil where they will play Sorocaba Wednesday, July 24. They'll then take on the Under-22 team from Jundiai Thursday, July 25th. From San Paulo, the teams will fly to Rio de Janeiro where they will play at the Botafogo Clube and Fluminense Clube Saturday, July 27 and Monday, July 29.
Some of the off-the-court activities include conducting a youth clinic in the city of Jundiai, touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue, Sugar Loaf Mountain and Copacabana Beach. "They represent everything good that the NCAA Division II institutions have to offer," added Smith.
Crown and Wilkinson are just the latest Mules and Jennies to take part in the annual tour. Last year, Jennies Coach Dave Slifer was the team's coach. Sydney Crockett, Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs were all a part of the team. Paige Redmond played in 2017. In 2016, it was Mules Coach Doug Karleskint who led the head coach. He took with him Jakob Lowrance and Spencer Reaves.
2019 USA D-2 Women's Basketball Team - Brazil Tour
Coaches
Head Coach- Ronnie Ressel - Missouri Southern
Asst. Coach- Heather Davis - Central Oklahoma
Players
Cassie Askvig - University of Mary
Peyton Boom - Minnesota State-Moorhead
Kiley Borowicz - Minnesota State-Moorhead
Amber Buch - Missouri Southern
Halley Busse - Wayne State College
Kim Crown - Central Missouri
Coral Gillette - University of Mary
Alexis McAfee - Washburn
Layne Skiles - Missouri Southern
Madi Stokes - Missouri Southern
2019 USA D-2 Men's Basketball Team - Brazil Tour
Coach
Head Coach - Chris Foster - McKendree
Players
RayQuan Elliott - Pittsburg State
Parker Fox - Northern State
Damani Hayes - South Dakota State of Mines and Technology
Jordan Janssen - Wayne State College
Joe Laravie - Southern Indiana
JT Shumate - Walsh
Mitchell Sueker - South Dakota State of Mines and Technology
Reggie Tharp - Missouri Southern
Jason Towery - Missouri-St. Louis
Matt Wilkinson - Central Missouri