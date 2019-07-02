WARRENSBURG, Mo. (July 1, 2019) - It'll be the trip of a lifetime for a pair of UCM Basketball players. Later this month, the Jennies' Kim Crown and the Mules' Matt Wilkinson will represent the USA in Brazil as members of the USA Sports Tours and Events group.

The teams are made up of men and women Division II Basketball players from across the country. While in Brazil, they will not only get to play basketball against local teams, but experience the best of Brazilian educational, cultural and social aspects of life.

"This is an outstanding group of basketball players that come from 10 different states and 12 different colleges and universities from across the United States," commented Director of USA Sports Tours and Events Director Ron Smith. "We feel that we have some of the best of the best representing NCAA Division II Basketball."

The tour will run from July 22-31. After departing the United States July 22, they will lan in San Paulo, Brazil where they will play Sorocaba Wednesday, July 24. They'll then take on the Under-22 team from Jundiai Thursday, July 25th. From San Paulo, the teams will fly to Rio de Janeiro where they will play at the Botafogo Clube and Fluminense Clube Saturday, July 27 and Monday, July 29.

Some of the off-the-court activities include conducting a youth clinic in the city of Jundiai, touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue, Sugar Loaf Mountain and Copacabana Beach. "They represent everything good that the NCAA Division II institutions have to offer," added Smith.

Crown and Wilkinson are just the latest Mules and Jennies to take part in the annual tour. Last year, Jennies Coach Dave Slifer was the team's coach. Sydney Crockett, Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs were all a part of the team. Paige Redmond played in 2017. In 2016, it was Mules Coach Doug Karleskint who led the head coach. He took with him Jakob Lowrance and Spencer Reaves.



2019 USA D-2 Women's Basketball Team - Brazil Tour

Coaches

Head Coach- Ronnie Ressel - Missouri Southern

Asst. Coach- Heather Davis - Central Oklahoma



Players

Cassie Askvig - University of Mary

Peyton Boom - Minnesota State-Moorhead

Kiley Borowicz - Minnesota State-Moorhead

Amber Buch - Missouri Southern

Halley Busse - Wayne State College

Kim Crown - Central Missouri

Coral Gillette - University of Mary

Alexis McAfee - Washburn

Layne Skiles - Missouri Southern

Madi Stokes - Missouri Southern



2019 USA D-2 Men's Basketball Team - Brazil Tour

Coach

Head Coach - Chris Foster - McKendree



Players

RayQuan Elliott - Pittsburg State

Parker Fox - Northern State

Damani Hayes - South Dakota State of Mines and Technology

Jordan Janssen - Wayne State College

Joe Laravie - Southern Indiana

JT Shumate - Walsh

Mitchell Sueker - South Dakota State of Mines and Technology

Reggie Tharp - Missouri Southern

Jason Towery - Missouri-St. Louis

Matt Wilkinson - Central Missouri