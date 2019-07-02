ST. PAUL, Minn. - Westminster football placed eight players on the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference team for their work in their classroom during the 2018 fall semester. In order to qualify, individuals must post a grade point average of 3.5 or better during the semester of their competition.

#6 Lucas Robinson WR Van-Far

#36 Corey Kroll CB Montgomery County

#88 Matthew Huffman WR Mexico

#4 Jacob Money DB

#10 Bryce Moorman QB

#39 Brad Hammel K

#70 Riley Eisenberg OL

#74 Isaiah Ruhman OL





