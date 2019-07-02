Bill Albus, a familiar face to those who volunteer with the Little Dixie Fire Protection District, was welcomed Monday as its new chief. He was announced as chief in May, but assumed his role Monday.

Albus has been with the district for 41 years, starting May 5, 1978. Since that time, he advanced in the ranks becoming the district’s assistant chief in 2003. Before assuming the role of fire chief, he served with the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office, Mexico Department of Public Safety, and for the state Fire Marshal’s office as a fire investigator. He took over as chief from Kenneth Hoover, who retired in February.

District firefighters were pleased when Albus was chosen as the new chief, he said.

“We had some other internal candidates and some external candidates, so (the existing crew) all seemed to be happy that I got it,” Albus said. “At least they know me. It’s not like someone coming in from outside not knowing how they are.”

Firefighters with the district are all volunteers. Albus has seen the department grow from one fire station to three, with 40 volunteer firefighters who he will now oversee.

“I want to try to make the fire district the best district that we can,” he said. “We need the citizen support, which we have pretty good support. We’ve come a long way.”

Albus already knew some of the other volunteer firefighters with the district when he joined up in 1978.

“I got interested in it. They got me to come to a couple meetings and I got hooked. I’ve been here ever since,” he said.

Albus knew he wanted to have a career in public service, he said, which is why he was a member of law enforcement and later a fire investigator. He remained a volunteer for the district throughout his time working with law enforcement and the state.

“I just wanted to continue what Chief Hoover has built up the department to be,” he said about his interest in the position. “I’ve been able to help the community and hopefully reduce loss of life and property.”

Albus’ responsibilities are the day-to-day administrative work of the department, conducting training and purchasing equipment, among other duties. Firefighters with the district train once a week. They also can attend the state fire school in the winter and summer. Other training opportunities for volunteers include the national fire training program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Every year we’re trying to update our equipment and stay current on all the latest trends in firefighting and rescuing,” he said. “We have a great group of men and women and we’re always looking for more.”

Volunteer firefighters have to dedicate many hours to the position, Albus said. Another of his responsibilities is to recruit new volunteers for the district. “They do a tremendous job for the citizens and save a lot of dollars (for taxpayers),” he said. “If it was a paid department, it would be a lot of money.”

One way in which the district finds new volunteers is through its cadet program for ages 15-18. Cadets will go through the same training as the volunteer firefighters and can assist at fire scenes by pulling hoses and other indirect firefighting tasks.

“We have got a lot of our younger firefighters started out as a cadet. They’re not allowed to fight fires and stuff like that until they’re 18 and graduated from high school or have their GED,” Albus said.

A number of district lieutenants and captains first started with the cadet program, he said.