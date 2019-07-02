Silver Montana Bonilla, 51, of Blue Springs, is charged with first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl during the summer of 2008 in Boonville.

Editor’s note: This report contains a description of an alleged sexual assault.

A Blue Springs man was arrested last week and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in Boonville in 2008.

Silver Bonilla, 51, was charged June 4 by Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Phelps with first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation. If convicted of the sodomy charge, Bonilla could face up to life in prison. He was detained by Blue Springs Police Department officers and has been held in the Cooper County Detention Center since last Wednesday with a $100,000 bond to secure his release.

He allegedly assaulted the girl some time between June 1 and Aug. 15, 2008, in an apartment on Center Street in Boonville, according to a probable cause statement filed by Boonville Assistant Police Chief Randy Ayers.

The mother of the then-six-year-old girl dropped her and her sister off at Bonilla’s apartment so he could babysit them, Ayers wrote. Bonilla told the girl she needed to take a bath, and took her up to the upstairs bathroom, next to his children’s room, according to the statement.

Bonilla allegedly molested the girl while giving her a bath and drying her in a bedroom, according to the statement.

The girl only knew the man who assaulted her as “Silver” until she identified Bonilla in a photo line-up on May 22, saying she was “100 percent sure” Bonilla was the man who assaulted her, according to the statement.

Bonilla was included in the lineup because the girl knew him by his first name, “Silver,” Ayers said. She initially reported the incident to police on May 1, after the memory was “uncovered” by a counselor, Ayers said.

Ayers couldn’t give more information about the investigation because the girl is still a juvenile, he said.

Bonilla completed two years of probation three different times after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual misconduct in Boone County in 1995, 1996 and 2001. Bonilla was fined $100 by Cooper County in 2002 after he pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.