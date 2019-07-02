Who Ready?

Conditioning for the upcoming season will take place starting July 9 for the Mexico Optimist Youth Football League for kids in third through eighth grade on Tuesday and Thursday nights on the Optimist Football Field at 7:30 p.m. There will also be registration for football, cross country and cheerleading available to anyone interested. Details: mexicofootballcheer@yahoo.com

Lunch is Served

This week at the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA, 309 South Main Street, Vandalia, individuals 18 years of age and younger are welcome to come through for a free lunch until 12:30 p.m. Details: 573-594-2208.

Don't call it a comeback

Because the Missouri Military Academy, 204 N. Grand St.,Mexico, MO. is reintroducing its swim team during the 2019-2020 academic year, the school is looking to hire a varsity swim coach That would be either a full or part time teacher at MMA and help uphold the Fighting Colonels standards and traditions. Job duties includes help students achieve self-esteem and physical skill, teach discipline, sportsmanship and values and foster a culture where education comes first.

Qualities the Academy is looking for in a coach include past coaching experience or extracirricular and teaching experience, communication and human relation skills and the ability to enforce discipline while still instilling sportsmanship. Details: https://www.missourimilitaryacademy.org/apps/jobs/

Dads Welcome, Too

Centralia Parks and Recreation, 802 W. Lakewview, Centralia, MO., is offering Moms and Tots Swim Lessons, a two week course that runs for six days. Classes take place Tuesday-Thursday from 5:00-5:30 p.m., cost is $40 and session one is slated for July 9, 10 11, 16, 17 and 18. There is also a second session scheduled for July 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and Aug. 1. This class is for children between the ages of six and 36 months and teaches swimming readiness. Details: 573-682-2196.