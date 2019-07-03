Residents from across the state and locally are hoping to make Audrain County a little more green after filing business licenses with the state to operate medical marijuana facilities.

The state released a list Tuesday of those seeking to open the potpourri of businesses that grow, produce marijuana-based products and dispense those products to individuals and caregivers with a medical marijuana prescription. As of July 2, the state has received 160 cultivation facility pre-filed applications, 308 dispensary facility applications and 86 marijuana-infused product manufacturing facility applications. The state also has collected nearly $4 million in nonrefundable license application fees.

Mexico City Council approved an ordinance in May authorizing in which zones manufacturing, cultivation and dispensaries can operate. Stacy Proctor of Mexico is seeking to open a manufacturing facility. A business name is not yet registered with the state. Susan Haralson of Rolla wants to open a dispensary in Mexico. The registered business name is Premier Home Health Inc.

Mexico was not the only community where people are seeking to open marijuana-related businesses, however. Matthew John Sheehan of St. Charles is seeking to open a cultivation operation known as Bat Country Farms LLC and a manufacturing facility known as Mo’Roots LLC in Laddonia.

The Mexico ordinance limits manufacturing and cultivation productions to I-2 industrial zones, while dispensaries are zoned C-2 general commercial. A link to a Mexico zoning map is available at the bottom of the city of Mexico website. The businesses cannot be located within 1,000 feet of schools, churches and day care centers.

Sheehan had to pay $16,000 total in fees for the manufacturing and cultivation businesses. The cultivation and manufacturing facilities will have to pay a combined annual fee of $35,000 and a combined renewal fee of $8,000.

Proctor and Haralson both had to pay a $6,000 new application fee for their respective businesses. Both will have to pay an annual fee of $10,000 and a $3,000 license renewal.

Mexico Mayor Ayanna Shivers said she visited an already established cultivation operation, along with Audrain County Presiding Commissioner Steve Hobbs, as part of the recent U.S. Highway 54 Coalition meeting. A person would never know the facility they visited was a growing operation due its seclusion and nondescript nature, she said.

Applications opened June 28 for patients and caregivers seeking a medical marijuana prescription card. Qualified patients will have a $25 license fee and $25 renewal fee. Patients who seek to grow up to six marijuana plants also will have an additional $100 license fee and $100 renewal. Caregivers also will have a $25 license fee and $25 annual renewal fee.