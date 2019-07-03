A specialty soybean processor focused on the demand for non-GMO and organic food products will hold investor meetings next week for interested parties.

Moberly Natural Crush will host the meetings. The company uses a nonchemical induced process to extract oil and meal from soybeans.

Meetings will take place July 8 in Moberly at the Moberly Economic Development Office, 115 N. Williams St., July 9 in Marshall at the Martin Community Center, 1985 S. Odell, July 10 in Mexico at the Audrain County Historical Society, 501 S. Muldrow St. and July 11 in Brookfield at the Burris Center, No. 1 Center Drive. All meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Moberly Natural Crush will be a farmer-controlled entity, so it has a contingently approved $1.5 million producer tax credit. Famer-investors can immediately recoup between 30-50% of their investment in the form of a state tax credit, which are transferrable.

Moberly Natural Crush completed the first phase of its equity drive in March and used proceeds to purchase the infrastructure of a crush plant that was never utilized, according to a news release. Assets include a 12,000 square-foot production facility, 100,000 bushel grain bin, 800-ton meal bin and a load-in-load-out station.

The company is looking to raise up to $5 million in equity in its second phase to purchase equipment, additional infrastructure needed to process 96 tons of soybeans per day. The company looks to double capacity in its third year, or 2.3 million bushels per year.

“The expansion of natural foods makes this and extremely attractive opportunity,” company CEO Pat Conners said. “The support we are receiving from the state and the Soybean Association and the University (of Missouri) has been outstanding,”

A new non-GMO soybean with a high oil content was developed by a joint venture of the Missouri Soybean Council and the University, which owns the rights to the soybean. The two entities have harvested foundation crops in recent years and the beans will be commercially viable in 2021-2022, according to the release.

For more information, contact Conners at 314-809-9499 or email pconners75@gmail.com.