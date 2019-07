September 14 September 21 September 28

At Moberly Vs Hannibal At Macon

Third Grade 10 a.m. Third Grade 10 a.m. Third Grade 2 p.m.

Fourth Grade 12 p.m. Fourth Grade 12 p.m. Fourth Grade 4 p.m.

Fifth Grade 2 p.m. Fifth Grade 2 p.m. Fifth Grade 6 p.m.

Sixth Grade 4 p.m. Sixth Grade 4 p.m. Sixth Grade 8 p.m.

October 5 October 12 October 20

Vs Boonville vs So. Boone At Brookfield

Third Grade 10 a.m. Third Grade 10 a.m. Third Grade 10 a.m.

Fourth Grade 12 p.m. Fourth Grade 12 p.m. Fourth Grade 12 p.m.

Fifth Grade 2 p.m. Fifth Grade 2 p.m. Fifth Grade 2 p.m.

Sixth Grade 4 p.m. Sixth Grade 4 p.m. Sixth Grade 4 p.m.

*All home games will be played at Mexico Optimist Football Field. Sunday, July 21, the Youth Club is having a Family Fun Night. Details: https://northcentralyfl.com