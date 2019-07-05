Upcoming Summer Sports Clinic

The Mexico YMCA, 1127 Adams, St., 65265, will be offering a Volleyball Skills Camp for girls entering grades three through six. This event is designed to ready individuals considering participating in the autumn league and will be centered on hitting, serving and passing techniques. Walk-in registration concludes July 22 and online registration comes to a close July 21. The clinic will take place July 22-26 from 10:30 a.m until noon. Details: 573-581-1540.

Not endorsed by Mexico Public Schools

The Mexico Optimist Club Youth Cross Country program for boys and girls ages six to 14 is now accepting registrations. The Greyhounds are members of YES Athletics and the Central Missouri Athletics Circuit and will compete in five or six meets located in Central Missouri starting in early Sept. and ending in early Nov. with the chance to also compete at a National Youth Championship.

Cost is $40 per athlete, registration is due by Aug. 1 and any late registration will be charged a $15 fee. Details: 573-719-8554.

Be part of newly formed league

The Mexico YMCA Fire Soccer Club for boys and girls has created two separate leagues, U14 for seventh and eight graders and U12 for fifth and sixth graders, and will compete against teams from Moberly, Ashland, Fulton, Kirksville and Macon. There are no tryouts, cost is $40 for members or $50 for non-members and the registration deadline is Aug. 11.

Participants will get a jersey and shorts and two pairs of socks that have to be turned back in at the end of the season and athletes will need to provide their own cleats and shin guards.

Details: www.mexicoymca.org

You missed the Barrel Race

The Audrain County Youth Fair will be taking place July 18-23 and will commence with a Ham and Bacon Check-in on day one at 5:00 p.m. Day two will feature a Beef Show at 5:30 p.m. while day three will include a Barnyard Challenge and Small Animal Show at 9 a.m. followed by Dirt Drags at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, day four, there will be an Audrain County Sheriff Office K-9 Demonstration at 12:30 p.m. and at 1 p.m. a Pedal Tractor Pull is slated. There will be festivities on July 22-23, as well.

This event will take place in Mexico. Details:573-581-3231.

Youth Sports on the Horizon

On Aug. 5-9 there will be a Biddy Soccer Camp for athletes in first through eight grade offered by the Mexico YMCA designed to help improve and further and individuals skill set and techniques, as well as coordination, speed and agility. From there the curriculum will advance to include creating space, speed of play and angle of support. First and second graders will be welcomes from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and third through eighth graders are scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Details:www.twitter.com/mexicoymca