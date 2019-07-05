During his prep career playing in the Eastern Missouri Conference in the wide-open offense that was the trademark of former Indians Varsity Football Coach and Activities Director Kevin Baldwin prepared Van-Far grad Lucas Robinson to take leap and try his hand at playing college football.

That was four years ago and in that time the wide receiver was able to make is mark with the Div. III Westminster College Bluejays in a fashion that allowed him to just recently finish up his Senior season with the team with pride. Not everyone who makes a roster earns playing time, but Robinson became a key part of the offense in 2018 that included 28 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played. The former Indians also returned nine kickoffs for 170 yards and made one tackle according to https://umacathletics.com.

As a junior in 2017 Robinson put up similar numbers by making 25 catches for 307 yards with six scores in 10 games, marks you could see he was building up to in 2016 when he posted 12 receptions for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns in nine games as a sophomore according to wcbluejays.com.

One of Westminster's downfalls this past season was that is got out-passed by over 500 yards. The Bluejays certainly could have used more of Robinson because their average pass play was 5.64 yards, but their opponents were throwing for 6.61 yards per pass.