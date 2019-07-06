Thursday's rainstorms that washed out or delayed some Fourth of July celebrations also reawakened local flooding concerns, as forecasters predicted more rain over this weekend.

Many locations south of the Missouri River received one to two inches of rain Thursday, with isolated areas getting three to five inches or more, leading to flash flood warnings that lasted overnight. Some residents in Oak Grove and Lee's Summit reported five-inch rain gauges that filled up or overflowed on Thursday.

The National Weather Service, which reported 5.68 inches Thursday at its Pleasant Hill office, plus another 1.33 inches Friday, forecasts chances of scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

Jackson County Parks & Recreation closed the beach at Longview Lake because of flood damage Friday morning and also closed the Longview Trail and a portion of the Little Blue Trail for repairs.

All this comes after six straight months of above average precipitation, according to the Weather Service's readings at Kansas City International Airport. Through June, KCI recorded 31.9 inches of precipitation, and the annual average is less than 39 inches.

According to NWS readings, the Little Blue River near Lake City Army Ammunition peaked early Friday just below the action stage of 12 feet and had fallen back to 10 feet by 4 p.m. Friday. The minor flood stage there is 18 feet.

At Lee's Summit Road, the Little Blue peaked at 17 feet overnight (action stage is 18 feet, minor flood stage 21) but had fallen back to 12 feet by 4 p.m. Friday.

In Kansas City, the Missouri River stayed below 27 feet Friday – 2 feet below the action stage – and isn't forecast to reach 28 feet when it crests Tuesday.

At Sibley, where it has widened and the banks are high, the Missouri River remains in minor flood stage, checking in above 24 feet at noon Friday and forecast to rise just below 26 feet by Tuesday afternoon before falling. Moderate flood stage there is 29 feet.

Sugar Creek's LaBenite Park at Missouri 291, remains closed the public, as it has through most of the spring and summer, due to high waters and dirt left over the banks. Sugar Creek Fire Chief Pat Casey said the city has been keeping the boat ramp, one of the area's few ramps into the Missouri, clear strictly for emergency personnel.

Downstream at Napoleon in western Lafayette County, where the minor flood stage is 19 feet and moderate flood is 25 feet, the Missouri rose to about 22 feet, 8 inches Friday afternoon and is forecast to be near 23 feet into Wednesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to release water at the Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, the Missouri River's most downstream dam, at 70,000 cubic feet per second, more than double the normal rate, as large amounts of water continue filling up the river basin behind the dam.

The Missouri River 340, the annual kayak race on the river from Kansas City to St. Charles, had been scheduled for this month but was postponed due to continue high, swift waters and has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13.