Prior to former University of Missouri wrestler Ben Askren's Welterweight fight Saturday night at UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., against Jorge Masvidal, there was plenty of bad blood between these two very different individuals with the majority of that animosity lying with the latter.

Askren, who's incredibly used to international travel after making a name for himself with OneFC in Singapore, may actually be to blame for the hurt feelings between these two after UFC Fight Night London when Masvidal fought third-ranked British sensation Darren "The Gorilla" Till. While Masvidal was ranked 11th at 170 pounds at the time, he still claimed himself a knockout victory at 2:55 of the second round according to ufc.com.

The win was also dynamic enough to allow, "Gamebred", Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses, but Askren was Mic'd up ringside and wasn't impressed. Instead, when Masvidal called out UFC President Dana White asking for a title shot, Askren scoffed at the idea because he entered this match having lost two-straight. From there it was a war of words that included the former Tiger asking Masvidal at the weigh-ins on ESPN, "Why you mad?", over and over to inaudible replies.

Eventually the time to talk was over and Askren, 19-0, and Masvidal, 33-13-0, finally came face-to-face in the city that never sleeps, which is ironic because five seconds into their match, "Funky", was both down and out. Like two bulls emerging from the darkness as the caballero lifts the gate, this duo charged one another with a reckless abandoned that exemplified Masvidal's deep disdain and Askren's extreme confidence for just a moment. Then, "Funky", dropped his head for the takedown.

When he watches the fight after getting out of the hospital Akren is probably going to regret that decision because Masvidal was ready for move. Very ready. So ready, in fact, he had a flying knee waiting for his forehead and the end result was Askren's first career defeat and the fastest knockout in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championships, five seconds.

Coming into this bout Masvidal was the fourth-ranked fighter in the promotion at 170 pounds and Askren was ranked fifth. With the win Masvidal earned the distinction of Co-Performance of the Night along with 21 year old Chinese Bantamweight (135 lbs.) Song Yadong, who knocked out Mexico's Alejandro Perez, 22-8-1, by punch at 2:04 of the first round during the preliminary fights.

In the Co-Main Event Light Heavyweight Champion (205 lbs.) Jon "Bones" Jones, 25-1-1, defended his belt with a five-round split-decision over second-ranked contender Tiago Santos, 21-7. This was the 17th straight victory for the title holder, setting a new UFC record for consecutive wins.

In the other Co-Main event Amanda Nunes also defended her title Bantamweight belt successfully in a hard-fought match highlighted by a well placed kick against striking specialist and second-ranked contender Holly Holms. Nunes currently holds two UFC women's championships and not only was this was her sixth title victory, but she was given Performance of the Night Honors, as well.

The main card had one other Light Heavyweight bout that featured Poland's Jan Blachowicz, 24-8, dropping Luke Rockhold, 16-5, of California with a well-placed left hand to grab the final Performance of the Night accolade. Kicking off this Pay-Per-View event was Arnold Allen, 15-1, with a unanimous decision over 37-year old Gilbert Melendez, 22-8, that saw the longtime veteran return to the promotion after a long layoff with some nice grappling early on, only to get out-punched in the latter stages of the match.

In the other preliminary, bouts at Straweight (116 lbs.) fifth-ranked Claudia Gadelha, 16-4, who stands 5-foot-4, won by decision against 14th-ranked Randa "Quiet Storm" Markhos, who also stands in at 5-foot-4. Ecuador's Marlon Vera, 13-5-1, defeated Gilroy, California's, Nohelin Hernandez, 10-2, at 136 pounds by choke at 3:25 on the second round, as well.

As for the early preliminaries, Oklahoma native and Bantamweight Julia Avila, 7-1, beat 27-year old Pannie Kianzad, 11-5, by unanimous decision. "The Austrian Wonderboy", Ismael Naurdiev, 18-2, also tried his hand at downing Chance Recontoure, 13-3 at Welterweight. The 6-foot-2 Oklahoma native who lives on an Indian reservation wasn't having, though, and instead worked his way to a unanimous decision.

Jack "The Hammer" Marshman, 23-8, from South Wales actually ended a rather extended military career to take this middleweight fight against 21-year old Edmen Shahbazyan, 9-0. The Glendale, CA., native then used every inch of his 6-foot-2 frame and he used it quickly. The next thing you know the younger athlete was celebrating a win by choke at 1:13 of the first round and the wiser one was contemplating some very recent life choices.