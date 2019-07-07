Now that Jeff Anderson has retired and Travis Blevins has taken over as the new Activities Director at Mexico High School, that might represent a new era moving forward for Bulldogs athletics, but their were plenty of individual achievements that occurred before either of these administrators arrived.

This included 2001 when Arnell Nunnelly won the 100 Dash with a time of 10.63 and the 200 Dash in 22.02 and 1994 Mike Fugate claimed the 110 Hurdles by clocking in at 14.21. In the High Jump it was Andy Piper who earned Class 3A/3 titles in 1974 with a height of 6-09.0 and 1975 at 6-08.25 and in 1960 Charles Williams did the same in Class L/A by coming in at 6-05.0 according to MSHSAA.org.

In the field events Mexico's Shot Put Champions include Warren Williams in 1989 with a distance of 53-01.0, Randy Ezell claimed himself a title in 1974 with a throw of 55-02.50 and in the Pole Vault Regan Fuhrer took his spot at the top with a height of 13-06.0. Rich Mayson also grabbed a championship for the Bulldogs in 2002 in the Triple Jump with a leap of 44-11.50 and the Mexico boy's were victorious in 2001 in the 4 x 200 relay after finishing with a time of 1:28.79.

In 1984 the Bulldogs won the 4 x 800 relay, as well, after clocking in at 7:55.62.

Mexico's girls track and field is headlined by an athlete with the same last name as the boys because in 1998 Heather Nunnelly was victorious in the 200 Dash in 25.22. It was 1976 when Theresa Rankin was better than all the rest in the High Jump for the Lady Bulldogs with a height of 5-04.0, in the field events Andrea Fuhrer won the Pole Vault in 2004 when she was able to reach 10-06 and the 4 x 200 Relay Squad posted a mark of 1:45.52 to take the title in 1984.

That victory came on the heels of the 1983 Mexico 4 x 100 Relay Team winning by coming in at 50.77.

When it comes to the Bulldogs individual wrestling champions, in 2018 and '17 Terrese Aaron brought home the Heavyweight (285 lbs.) title, Kellen Ekern was the 170-pound champ in 2018 and he took the top spot at 160-pounds in '17 and '16 and Brit Wilson won the 170-pound title in 2017 and '16. Dillon Nichols also won the 145-pound individual crown in 2019 and in '18 he made the same claim-to-fame at 138-pounds and in 2001 Sean Lamberson grabbed the 152-pound state title.