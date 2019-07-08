Mexico Department of Public Safety responded approximately 50 incidents of city fireworks ordinance violations over the Independence Day weekend.

A majority of those who violated the city fireworks ordinance were issued a written warning. One adult received a summons and one juvenile was referred to the 12th circuit juvenile division for ordinance violations. Those who were issued warnings did not further violate the ordinance after they were warned.

There was one report of property damage from fireworks, and there were also reported fireworks-related injuries.