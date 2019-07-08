Tell your buddies and let's get to work

The Mexico Wrestling program is hosting open mats this week starting at 4:00 p.m. at the high school. Details: @MexicoWrestlin

Mexico Optimist Club Youth Football and Cheer will host a Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 21 at 2:00 P.M. This event was originally slated for July 20, but was then rescheduled to accommodate those going to Quincy for the free football camp. Details: https://northcentralyfl.com

The Mexico YMCA will be offering two Tennis camps in the weeks to come, both of which will take place from July 29-Aug. 2.

The Beginners/Intermediate course is for individuals 11-13 years old and will take place from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and focuses on basic techniques including forehand and backhand, serving, volleying and how to keep score. Kids will play for points against other athletes their own age.

The advanced class is for athletes 14-17 years of age and covers things like advanced serving techniques including the flat, kick and slice. Athletes will also be shown backhand consistency, topspin forehand grips, overhead shots, volleying and construct points that give them the best chance of being victorious. This course runs from 2:30 p.m- 4:30 p.m. Details: info@mexicoymca.org

The Montgomery County Human Resource Council is sponsoring the 13th Annual Back to School Supplies Resource. For 2019 this event will take place at three different locations, which include Grace Lutheran Church in Wellsville, Montgomery City Elementary and High Hill Christian Church. High Hill will provide school physicals and dental and vision checks and this event takes place July 27 from 9 a.m. until noon. Details: (573) 564-2253, Ext. 5072.

On July 13 Victory Christian Fellowship, 3550 S. Clark St., Mexico, 65265, is hosting its Second Annual 5K Color Walk/Run from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. This event is weather permitting. Details: (573) 581-6317.

Tryouts for the Missouri Stealth/Phenom Fastpitch Softball team will be taking place on July 16 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Osage High School in Osage Beach, 65065.

This is open to anyone eligible for 18A through 10A/B competition. This program will also hold tryouts during the same time on July 15 in Lees Summit, on July 17 in Columbia and July 22 in Jefferson City. Details: https://missouristealth.weebly.com.