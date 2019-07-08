Video surveillance from an alleged weekend break-in at a business on Clark Street led to the arrest of an Auxvasse resident.

Mexico Department of Public Safety learned that David J. Locastro, 19, allegedly broke-in and stole money overnight Friday from a business in the 2700 block of South Clark in Mexico.

Officers learned Locastro had an active failure to appear warrant from Warren County for his arrest and determined he was likely staying with family outside of Mexico.

The arrest warrant was in relation to a 2017 possession of a controlled substance conviction in which Locastro was serving five years of supervised probation. Locastro violated probation in March and April. A motion for probation revocation was filed in May. The failure to appear warrant was issued Wednesday.

Audrain County Sheriff’s deputies located Locastro, and he was arrested without incident Friday. He was taken to the Audrain County Jail for the alleged burglary, where he is awaiting further charges.