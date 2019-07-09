When Skyler Barker was living in Kingdom City and attending North Callaway High School his reason for standing out from the crowd probably had something to do with the fact he poured so much of his heart and soul into being the best he could be regardless of what he was doing.

This included the time he spent honing various skills within the Future Farmers of America. Now the former Thunderbird is attending Hannibal-LaGrange on a Shotgun Sports scholarship and that means all his time, hard work and effort definitely paid direct dividends, and the fact he ended up at this particular school certainly wasn't a coincidence, either.

That's because, according to his bio on the team website, not only is Barker majoring in Christian Ministry, but the schools christian atmosphere is one of the things hje enjoys most about being a Trojan.

"I high school I ran Track and Cross country, and was a varsity athlete all four years of high school," said Barker at www.hlgtrojans.com. "I was awarded Academic All-State my senior year. In FFA I shot on the FFA trap team and was also an FFA Officer for three years, and President my senior year. I placed first individual at our area trap competition last year, and second individual the year before that. I also helped start a weekly Bible study at NCHS that has been going for three years now."

Results this year for Barker as a freshman include shooting an 87 in the individual trap at the Upper Midwest Conference Championships on Nov. 5, 2018 to help Hannibal-LaGrange place eighth in a 15-team field in Alda, NE. The former T-Bird also charter a 92 in the trap on Oct. 15 as HLGU came in fourth at the Central Midwest Championships in Sparta, Il., at the Wolrd Shooting and RTecreational Complex.

"Shooting is a practical sport that I enjoy participating in," Barker said in his biography on the school website. "It has taught me self control and time management."

As for what else Barker enjoys about being a Trojan, he also mentioned campus size and staff dedication. Hannibal-LaGrange is in a unique position because it competes in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, meaning it only competes against other christian schools. So, when it finished 11th in a 31-team field in San Antonio on Mar. 28 at the ACUI Div. III Clay Target Nationals at the National Shooting Complex, you might think that would be the end of its season, but it wasn't.

Instead, HLGU went on to post a 228-208 victory on April 10 at North Central Missouri College at the NCMC Trap Competition in Trenton to end the year.