A Fayette man has been charged with kidnapping and domestic assault after allegedly locking a Moberly woman in her apartment, beating her and chasing her in a car.

Clifford Helmka, 31, was charged with first-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping after an alleged incident early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on McCormick Drive in Moberly.

Police responded to a domestic assault call at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A woman told police Helmka had locked her apartment so she could not escape him, then hit her in the face, according to court documents. During the altercation, the woman reportedly scratched Helmka’s face in an effort to escape.

She told police Helmka knocked her to the floor, choked her until nearly unconscious and held a butcher’s knife to her throat, according to court documents.

The woman told police the incident happened over nearly an hour. Helmka calmed down and let her get up before allegedly asking her to kill him with the knife. She told police she threw the knife behind her dryer and ran out of the apartment, according to court documents.

The woman got in her vehicle and attempted to drive to another address, but Helmka chased her, according to court documents. She reportedly yelled out of her window for someone nearby to call 911. The woman told police Helmka had been drinking all night.

Police reported that the woman’s forehead and left eye was swollen, and there was a laceration on the inside of her lower lip. A small portion of her hair was missing from the side of her head, according to court documents. Police also reportedly found the knife behind her dryer.

Helmka eluded arrest until that night, according to court documents. Helmka reportedly told police he had been involved in the altercation, but the woman had attacked him and scratched his face, according to court documents.

He reportedly said he grabbed the woman to prevent her from hurting him and they tripped and fell onto the kitchen floor. The incident ended once they fell and he denied any further physical altercation, according to court documents.

Helmka was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Randolph County Jail on a domestic assault charge, which expired Monday evening. He posted a $10,000 cash bond and was released.

Helmka pleaded guilty in 2007 to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and abuse of child after shaking a six-month-old baby to death in Howard County. Helmka also pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree assault in Audrain County.

