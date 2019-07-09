During the spring varsity sports season first year Montgomery County Varsity Baseball Coach Vince Wolk took the Wildcats on a rather fantastic voyage the entire community will be talking about for some time to come that fell just short of resulting in bringing home a Missouri state championship.

Even though that accomplishment would have been one the school would still be celebrating to this day, what Montgomery County does have that nobody can ever take from them is a rich and varied history that includes several individual track and field champions such as Ehren Banfield. It was 2001 when he won his title so it's not surprising if his name might not roll off your tongue, but with a jump of 21-10.50 he was able to win the Long Jump once upon a time.

The record keeping gets a little bit sketchier the further back in time you go, so, for example, in 1941 an athletes first name might have gotten lost between then and now, but at least we know someone named May won the Discus with a throw of 130-10.5. Regarding the retired runs, meaning runs no longer ran at todays state meet, in the 880-Run for MOCO, in 1940 Snethen was victorious in 2:05.20. That year Snethen also won the one-mile run by clocking in at 4:45.30.

The Lady Wildcats really make you feel nostalgic when you see their retired champion in 1976 was Patty Rakers in the Softball Throw with a toss of 222-01.0.