A consolidation of three lots in the Salmons Subdivision into one has solved a setback issue for the property owner. The consolidation was approved Monday by the Mexico City Council.

A request for the consolidation was submitted to the city by property owners Ronald and Betty Salmons. The subdivision is 0.53 acres at the northeast corner of Clay and Olive streets and is zoned C-2 general commercial. They sought consolidate lots 9-11 of the first block of the subdivision.

“Currently there are two 35- by 100-foot storage units located on lots nine and 10. The owner did not contain a building permit for the construction of the storage unit on lot 10,” Community Development Director Rita Jackson said.

The unit does not meet the required 25-foot rear yard setback, but the consolidation would solve that issue, Jackson said. The Salmons will now have to obtain a building permit for the storage unit. If they seek to do any more construction on their lot, they will have to seek an additional use permit per updated city codes, Jackson said.

“Staff have reviewed the plat for city compliance and all utilities are in place. Preliminary and final approval was given to the plat on June 10 by the planning and zoning commission,” she said.

The council followed the planning and zoning recommendation and approved the consolidation through two title-only readings. All council members were present Monday.

Conflicts of interest

The council approved an ordinance that the city is required to adopt annually. It requires council members and certain city staff members, such as the city manager or purchasing agent, to disclose potential conflicts of interest, because the city operates with a budget of at least $1 million.

“We have to file private financial and other interest statements if we have anything that affects city business. This is an annual renewal of establishing this,” City Manager Bruce Slagle said.

Council member Vicki Briggs asked if there is any change to the ordinance when compared to previous years. Slagle said there was no change, but that the ordinance had to be renewed per state law.

Airport gas tank replacement

The council approved the purchase of a 3,000-gallon fuel tank at Mexico Memorial Airport is showing its age and is in need of replacement Assistant City Manager for Economic Development Russell Runge said.

The current tank does not have an adequate siphon system to clean accumulated sediment, according to city documents. The city contacted three companies and only two responded with bids — Mid-State Petroleum Equipment of Hallsville and Neumayer Equipment of Blue Springs.

“We had kind of a difficult time finding a company that was willing to work on a smaller airport to do this all in one,” Runge said.

The low bid was from Mid-State at $15,174.14, which is within the city budget. The city has worked with Mid-State in the past, Runge said. The new tank will be lined and include a pump.

It will take approximately eight to 10 weeks to arrive since it is a custom build. Installation is estimated to take a day, Runge said. The current tank will be cleaned and sent to a recycling center.

In other business

• The council approved a hangar lease with Roger Dubbert. The lease will cost $80 per month for a year at the Mexico Memorial Airport. Dubbert has the option to automatically renew his lease after the year.

• Council heard from Mexico resident Joshua Price with concerns over the timing of the replacement of playground equipment at Hardin Park, which coincided with community events at the park. City Manager Bruce Slagle said the replacement of equipment was delayed until recently due to wet spring weather.