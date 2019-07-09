Bright Futures- Connections for Success

Mexico United Methodist Church, 122 E. Promenade St., 65265, is participating in an Audrain County Back toi School Health Fair on Aug. 3 from 8:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m. that will feature services at no cost to students of all ages with a parent or guardian. This includes hearing and vision screenings, dental assessments and public health screenings, as well as school supplies. Details: 573-594 2731 or 573-594 6442.

Looking for a good step ladder

Because of a scheduling conflict on July 24 April's Wednesday Fitness Class at the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA in Vandalia, 309 S. Main St., has been cancelled and will resume Monday, July 29, 2019. Details: 573-594-2208.

Thunderbird's Little League

Registration is now open for the North Callaway Youth Football Club for the 2019 season, which competes in the North Central Youth Football League and is holding a camp July 31 and Aug. 1 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Cost is $75 for one player or families with multiple athletes pay $65 each, registration ends Aug. 10 and all games are played on Saturdays starting Sept. 7.

Practices will take place on Wed. and Thur. from 6:30-8 p.m. and Sat. from 9-11 a.m., but weekend practices will end once games start. Details: northcallawayyouthfootball@gmail.com

Watch Facebook page for details

The Paris High School Football Coaching Staff will be offering a players camp for students entering grades three through six July 22-24 from 8:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m. on the high school practice field. Cost is $30 and will include leadership, respect and responsibility in addition to gridiron skills and basic terms. Details: 660-492-3774.

Later this month the high school coaching staff will also offer its First Ever Moms Clinic. During this event the varsity points will be explained, a tour of the weight room will be given, rules and positions will be explained and a few plays will even be walked through. A date and time still have set to be worked out.

Paris Youth Football is having its annual board meeting July 16 so that sign-ups can take place prior to the end of the month in an effort to avoid the state fair. The Paris Youth Football Team is hosting the Jamboree this year and that is scheduled for Aug. 31. Details: 573-721-1513.

Fastpitch tryouts

The Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex, 17925 North Outer 40 Road, 63005, will host tryouts for ages 10 to 18 for the Missouri Stealth Phenom Fastpitch Softball Program on July 25 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Details: 573-257-7775.