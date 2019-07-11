Dr. James Joseph Jungels, D.O., son of Lloyd Nicolas and Mary Lillian Byrne Jungels, was born, July 8, 1947 in Grand Island, Nebraska. He departed this life, Monday, July 8, 2019, in his home, Camdenton, Missouri at the age of seventy-two years.

On September 19, 1970, in Moberly, Missouri he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janet Kay Schmidt and to this union two children were born. Together they shared forty-eight years of marriage

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Kay Jungels of the home; his two children, James “Jay” Joseph Jungels, Jr. of Camdenton, Missouri and Marianne Janelle Jungels-Norris and husband Joel Dean Jungels-Norris, III of Kansas City, Missouri; six grandchildren, Morgan Daniel, Patience Courtney, Joel Dean, IV, Jane Marie, Jill Le Ann and John Joseph; his sister, Ann Miller and husband Ron of Grand Island, Nebraska and a host of nephews, other relatives and many friends.

James was raised in Greely, Nebraska where he attended Sacred Heart School. He then attended St. Benedicts College and Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine. He started his medical practice in Laurie, Missouri and then moved to Macks Creek, Missouri where he practiced with Dr. Kenneth Ridgeway. Later, he bought the practice with Dr. Michael Ledbetter where he practiced medicine until his retirement in 2013. Dr. Jungels had served on the board for Mid-County Fire Department, CADV, State Child Death Investigations and Lake Ozark General Hospital and was the coroner for Camden County for twenty-seven years. He would always help where needed and would serve in any capacity. He had delivered over three thousand six hundred children and had given medical care to many patients over the decades. James had been baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

In his spare time, he really enjoyed reading, collecting coins and other countless activities.

He loved his Corvette which he could be found driving all the time. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a caring neighbor and friend. Dr. Jungels had blessed many families with kindness and care that will never be forgotten. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Camdenton, Missouri. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of the service at the church. Burial will follow 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 13, 2019 in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moberly, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and left at the church or mailed to the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, 15 Clint Avenue, Camdenton, Missouri 65020.

