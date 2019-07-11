A Fayette man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on a gravel road in Howard County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Gary D. Nation, 56, of Fayette, died about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday when his GMC Sonoma pickup collided with a Ford F150 pickup driven by Bryce Harris, 16, of Boonville, the patrol reported. Nation was traveling northbound on County Road 318 west of Fayette when the accident occurred.

Harris, who was driving southbound, swerved to the left to avoid a collision with Nation, who was driving in the middle of the road. Nation swerved right and the vehicles collided. Harris was not injured.

The accident was investigated by the patrol’s Major Crash Team.