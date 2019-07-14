Here’s a look at upcoming roadwork scheduled by the Missouri Department of Transportation. All work is weather dependent and could be delayed. In some cases, drivers will need to utilize alternate routes. For more information, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT, or visit www.modot.org/northeast.

Schuyler County

- U.S. Route 136 will be down to one lane at the North Fork Middle Fabius River Bridge, located east of Lancaster, for bridge deck work July 15-18. The work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. There will be a 10 foot width restriction in place while the work is completed.

Scotland County

- Route A will be reduced to one lane traffic from Route U to Route M for patching operations July 22-23. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

- Route A will be reduced to one lane traffic from Route U to Missouri Route 136 for patching operations July 24. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

- Route MM will be reduced to one lane traffic from Missouri Route 136 to Route M for patching operations July 25. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Macon County

- Missouri Route 3 will be reduced to one lane traffic from Missouri Route 156 to Fox Road for pavement work July 15. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

- Missouri Route 3 will be closed from Haystack Street to Hammock Street for a culvert replacement July 16. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day.

- Missouri Route 3 will be reduced to one lane traffic from Fox Road to Macon County Route J for pavement work July 17-18. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

- Illusion Road will be closed from Hickory Street to the South Outer Road of U.S. Route 36 for bridge maintenance July 18. Work will be completed between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. that day.

- Missouri Route 3 will be reduced to one lane traffic from Route J to Missouri Route 3 for pavement work July 22-23. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

- U.S. Route 36 eastbound will be reduced to one lane traffic from U.S. Route 63 to Longbranch Lake Road for bridge work on the bridge over Gantz Street near Macon July 22. Work will be completed between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day. There will be a 12 foot width restriction in place while the work is completed.

- Missouri Route 3 will be closed from Helmet Road to Inca Street for a culvert replacement July 24. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and noon that day.

- Macon Route W will be closed from U.S. 36 to Lewis Street for a culvert replacement July 24. Work will be completed between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. that day.

- U.S. Route 36 westbound will be reduced to one lane traffic at the Middle Fork Salt River Bridge, located east of Macon, for bridge deck work July 22-25. This will be a 24-hour lane closure beginning at 8 a.m. on July 22 and reopening at 8 a.m. on July 25. There will be a 12 foot width restriction in place while the work is completed.

Knox County

- Route E will be reduced to one lane traffic from Missouri Route 6 to Missouri Route 156 for patching operations July 15. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

- Route U will be reduced to one lane traffic from Route D in Lewis County to Route E in Knox County for patching operations July 16-17. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

- Route T will be reduced to one lane traffic from Missouri Route 6 to Route E for patching operations July 18. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

- Route TT will be closed to traffic from Missouri Route 15 to Missouri Route 156 for resurfacing July 23-24. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.