A Boone County judge has revoked the bond of a local one-time candidate for Congress arrested in May on child pornography charges.

A warrant was issued Monday for 30-year-old Nathaniel A. Irvin, who was charged May 2 with one count of promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography. Circuit Judge Jeff Harris wrote in docket entries that Irvin is a danger to the community and bail will no longer be a possible as he awaits trial.

Boone County assistant prosecutor Merilee Crocket wrote in a motion to revoke Irvin’s bond that on July 8 he was seen at the Douglass Park pool when children were present. When Irvin was released on a $20,000 bond, one condition was that he not have contact with anyone under the age of 17 or be in possession of any electronic device capable of accessing the internet.

Irvin, using the nickname Nate Irvin, ran unsuccessfully in 2014 as the Democratic nominee for the Fourth Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville. He was the campaign manager for 2018 Democratic candidate Renee Hoagenson until he was charged with driving while intoxicated in October 2017. He pleaded guilty to that charge May 6 and was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation.

Investigators for the Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote in charging documents that authorities were searching for sharing of child pornography on the peer-to-peer platform BitTorrent when they located a downloadable file of a woman and a minor. Cpl. Patrick Sublette traced the device’s IP address to Irvin’s home from records provided by Socket, the Columbia-based internet company, he wrote in the affidavit.

On the computer in Irvin’s home office, forensic examiners found BitTorrent software and three videos, all involving children younger than 5, as well as the video discovered online, Sublette wrote in the affidavit. Irvin allegedly admitted using the file-sharing software, but denied downloading child pornography.

ppratt@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1718