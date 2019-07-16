A fire Monday at 4699 Grandview Court destroyed a garage and killed three parrots before the Boone County Fire Protection District was able to extinguish it.

Firefighters were called to the duplex structure in southwest Columbia at 2:46 p.m. and arrived to find flames coming out of the garage roof, said Gale Blomenkamp of the fire district. The fire was quickly brought under control but it left the adjacent apartment uninhabitable.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, he said.

The investigation was continuing Monday afternoon, Blomenkamp said.

The questions that need to be answered are “what was occurring prior to them leaving because there was nobody home at that time and what was occurring in that garage to create that (much heat) to actually burn the roof off of it,” he said.