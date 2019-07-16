A Mexico woman, following a Saturday float trip in the Sullivan area, faces multiple charges after a fight broke out between the woman and her boyfriend.

Amanda H. Hagar, 31, of Mexico, was charged with second-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and property damage after she allegedly kicked the interior of a Franklin County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle. He bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Deputies responded Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. to Interstate 44 at the 234-mile marker for what was initially reported as a motor-vehicle crash between two cars and a fight still in progress.

Deputies learned upon arriving there was no crash. The two vehicles were reportedly traveling together from Sullivan. One of the vehicles was driven by an unnamed 30-year-old male, with Hagar, who was allegedly intoxicated, and her 9-year-old daughter.

The man and Hagar were arguing when she allegedly shifted the vehicle into park as it was traveling on the interstate. The action caused the vehicle to skid out of control into the median, according to a Franklin County Sheriff news release.

Hagar reportedly resisted arrest and allegedly kicked a patrol vehicle’s interior, damaging electronics equipment.

Further court information was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.