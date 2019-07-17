Since graduating from Centralia High School in 2017, Connor Salisbury has kept a firm grasp on who he is, what he is truly capable of both mentally and physically and above everything else kept his expectations for himself higher than what most others were thinking he could accomplish.

Because of this his goals have always been incredibly lofty, and while that not might be a recipe for success for most people his age, for Salisbury that level of desire has already seen him advance from the track program at Hannibal-LaGrange University to the one at Columbia College. The former Panther and current thrower actually set the record in the discus in his time with the Trojans and was fourth in the state in his final season at Centralia in that same event, as well as league champion.

When it comes to his initial campaign with the Cougars, results included placing eighth in the shot put with a distance of 13.70 meters at the Sam Williams Twilight Qualifier on May 12 and on Feb. 3 at the UCM Mule Relays Salisbury was fifth in the shot put with a throw of 14.21.

The junior also finished sixth at the Missouri Open on Jan. 26 with a toss of 13.26 in the shot put.

Other area athletes on this roster include Centralia's Zane Torreyson, Van-Far's Sharrod Connor, Mexico's Alex Dukes and Malik Holman and North Callaway's Kyla Bertschinger and Nicole Emmons