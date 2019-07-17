The Audrain County 4-H/FFA Youth Fair starts 5 p.m. Thursday with FFA chapter check-in, 4-H project exhibit check-in and conference judging and country cured ham and bacon check-in. The fair runs through Tuesday and events will take place at the Audrain County 4-H Center exhibit hall, livestock complex, small animal barn, pavilion and horse arena. Schedule highlights are:

Friday, July 19

4:45 p.m. – Ham and bacon judging results;

5 p.m. – Fair royalty coronation;

5:30 p.m. – Beef show

Saturday, July 20

9 a.m. – Barnyard Challenge Small Animal Show;

11 a.m. – Goat show;

11:30 a.m. – Rabbit show;

1 p.m. – Big vegetable judging;

Sunday, July 21

10:30 a.m. – Clover Kids dog show (small animal barn); Poultry show (livestock complex);

11 a.m. – Dog show;

1 p.m. – Pedal tractor pull;

2 p.m. – Little Mr. & Miss Audrain (exhibit hall); sheep show (livestock complex);

5 p.m. – Super Farmer Contest

Monday, July 22

11 a.m. – Swine show;

5 p.m. – Horse show;

Tuesday, July 23

10 a.m. – Livestock judging contest;

6 p.m. – Livestock, ham and bacon sale.