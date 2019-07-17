The Audrain County 4-H/FFA Youth Fair starts 5 p.m. Thursday with FFA chapter check-in, 4-H project exhibit check-in and conference judging and country cured ham and bacon check-in. The fair runs through Tuesday and events will take place at the Audrain County 4-H Center exhibit hall, livestock complex, small animal barn, pavilion and horse arena. Schedule highlights are:
Friday, July 19
4:45 p.m. – Ham and bacon judging results;
5 p.m. – Fair royalty coronation;
5:30 p.m. – Beef show
Saturday, July 20
9 a.m. – Barnyard Challenge Small Animal Show;
11 a.m. – Goat show;
11:30 a.m. – Rabbit show;
1 p.m. – Big vegetable judging;
Sunday, July 21
10:30 a.m. – Clover Kids dog show (small animal barn); Poultry show (livestock complex);
11 a.m. – Dog show;
1 p.m. – Pedal tractor pull;
2 p.m. – Little Mr. & Miss Audrain (exhibit hall); sheep show (livestock complex);
5 p.m. – Super Farmer Contest
Monday, July 22
11 a.m. – Swine show;
5 p.m. – Horse show;
Tuesday, July 23
10 a.m. – Livestock judging contest;
6 p.m. – Livestock, ham and bacon sale.