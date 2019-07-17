The work Varsity boys and girls varsity track and field coach John Slovensky has put in during the past three seasons at Wellsville-Middletown has been peppered with long days and nights staying late and showing up early trying to set the example because simply talking about it wasn't enough.

Slovensky knew all too well that if he wanted to get these squads moving in the right direction that was only going to happen if he set the proper example and then everyone else followed. Challenges like that are never easy, but because he's also the Lady Tiger's varsity basketball coach and his daughter Hanna wass a member of both these teams.

The only real solution this educator had was to figure things out in a manner that made everyone happy all the time and hope life surrounded by teenagers wasn't too hectic.

Now that the program has improved by leaps and bounds and Hanna is recently graduated this duo can look back on all the Lady Tiger's achieved in that time with pride, but the last time a member of the Wellsville-Middletown girl's track team won a title was in 2008 when Amy Gangloff completed the 3,200 in 12:24.06. Chasity Hank also claimed the 800 run in 1998 with a time of 2:23.83.

For the Tigers they've also made big improvements, but still have plenty of goals ahead of them considering, according to MSHSAA.org the last time they set an individual state record was in 1929 when an athlete by the name of Lawson won the Shot Put with a throw of 47-11.0. Because of the era no first name was listed.