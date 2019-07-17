Late fee of $15 after July 21

Registration for the Mexico Optimist Club Youth Football and Cheer is July 21, the same day as the Family Fun Day at Optimist Park. There is also open conditioning taking place Tues. and Thur. starting at 7:30 p.m. until the end of July. Registration forms are available at conditioning and Family Fun Day. Details: www.northcentralyfl.com

For Social Responsibility

From Sept. 22-Oct. 27 The Mexico Area Family YMCA and the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA will be providing a NFL Flag Football program for boys and girls in first and second grade. The emphasis will be on learning the fundamentals of the game and having fun through an established model, cost is $40 for members and $50 for non-members and games will be played at Fairgrounds Park in Mexico.

Registration ends Aug. 25, from Aug. 26- Sept. 1 there will be a $20 late fee and on Sept. 3 there is a coaches meeting. The practices will be set by the coaches and will take place in Vandalia. Athletes will receive a NFL Flag reversible team jersey, Official NFL Flag Football belt and flags and a chance to play at Regional Tournaments in eight different NFL markets. Details: 573-594-2208.

On The Main Track

With a full, 10 event rodeo that starts at 8:00 p.m., the Outlaw/5J Rodeo will be appearing at the Pike County Fair, 15584 Highway 54, Bowling Green, MO., 63334, on July 23 until 10:00 p.m. Details: 573-324-3992.

Slow Pitch Tournament

In an effort to raise money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight, the Rainbow Softball Complex, 1615 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO., 65202, is welcoming a Home Runs for Heroes Softball Tournament hosted by Home Runs for Heroes. The event starts on Sept. 27 at 6:00 p.m. and ends on Sept. 30 at 1:00 a.m. and will feature men's, women's and co-ed brackets. Details: http://www.softballforvets.org

Free lunch to all players

The KBSA North Park Complex, 2710 Novinger St., Kirksville, MO., 63501, will host a Co-ed Softball Tournament to raise funds for Special Olympics on Sept. 21-22 starting at 7:00 a.m. on both days. The entry fee is $200 per team, which should consist of six guys and four girls. Each squad gets a three-contest guarantee, concessions will be available and there will be a Home Run Derby with a 50/50 split cash prize. There will also be a beer tent that opens at noon w/ entertainment.

Details: 660-216-8902.

Community R-6 Athletic Announcement

On Monday Trojans Activities Director Matt Thomas sent out a reminder e-mail that the school's high school football camp was starting that night. He also stated that because helmets were being passed out that evening, athletes should arrive an hour early. CR-6 has a co-op with the Van-Far football program and its head coach and Activities Director, Kevin Baldwin, retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year, so this season will be one of many changes for the Indians on the gridiron.