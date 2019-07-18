A Williamsburg woman who was unsuccessful in her bid in 2018 to be the Republican candidate for Missouri’s 43rd representative district is now considering to run against U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer for Missouri’s third congressional district.

Adela (Falk) Wilson had formed an exploratory Oct. 10 to challenge fellow Republican Kent Haden for his seat in the Missouri House after she lost the primary to him in August. She terminated her candidate committee Oct. 1 for the state seat.

Wilson said she may also now terminate her exploratory committee challenging Haden’s seat within the next week to create a committee to challenge Luetkemeyer. Democratic candidate Katy Geppert is once again seeking to unseat Luetkemeyer as well.

Wilson operates a small farm raising poultry and rabbits, and said in her candidate profile from April 2018 that her focus would be on agriculture if elected.

Active candidate or exploratory committee quarterly financial statements to the Missouri Ethics Commission were released Monday.

Haden had $677.83 in money-on-hand at the beginning of the second quarter. Contributions to his candidate committee totaled $5,520 by the end of the quarter for a total of $6,197.83. Total expenditures were $1,315.80. He had no outstanding debts at the beginning of the quarter.

The $5,520 contribution came from a June 24 fundraising golf tournament with 28 participants Haden held at the A.L. Gustin Golf Course in Columbia. Expenditures break down into $474.80 to Hoss’s Market and Rotisserie and a Columbia Parks and Recreation fee of $508. Haden spent $333 of his own money June 1 on rodeo advertising and postage.

All contributions to the Haden for State Representative Committee came from in-state individuals or political action committees. The largest contributor was the Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC with $1,000. Haden is a former state of Missouri veterinarian. The smallest individual contribution was $20. Other committees supporting Haden are MHA Political Action Committee for Health, Missouri Realtors PAC, Southern Glazers MO PAC, AMECPAC, Missouri Insurance PAC and WPG PAC. Individual contributors work in the agricultural, banking, insurance and engineering sectors.

Citizens for Adela Falk started the quarter with $582.33 on hand. The committee had $48.50 in payments for a total of $533.83 in cash-on-hand at the end of the quarter. There were no outstanding debts at the start of the quarter.

Expenditures were a monthly banking service charge of $3 to Central Bank and $39.50 to Walmart for a May 23 meet-and-greet picnic.

The committee received monthly in-kind donations from an out-out-state contributor April through June totaling $87.

The committee did not report any monetary donations from any individuals or political action committees.

No Democratic Party candidates have filed exploratory or candidate committees at this time for state office. Jamie Blair, who lost to Haden in November, terminated her candidate committee Dec. 6.

Luetkemeyer, according to Federal Elections Commission data, had $2.5 million in cash-on-hand and $1.05 million in debts. He received 613,200.89 from Jan. 1 to June 30. This includes itemized and unitemized individual contributions and political action committee contributions. Contributions must be itemized if they are $200 or more. Luetekemyer received $85,640 in contributions requiring itemization, and $5,578.10 unitemized.

Individual contributors come from Missouri, New York, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Ohio, and Texas. A majority of Luetkemeyer’s individual contributors number 10 from Virginia. Missouri comes second with seven individual contributors. A majority of contributions are for his primary campaign, while one is contributing to the general election campaign.

The highest contribution from individuals is $5,600. Luetkemeyer is supported by 117 political action committees. Committee maximum contributions were up to $5,000. Contributions thus far are for his primary campaign.

Expenses totaling $329,986.75 come from operation costs and contributions or reimbursements to other candidates and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Geppert was unsuccessful in the 2018 election. The Democrat has an active candidate committee for the 2020 election.

She had $5,283.64 in cash-on-hand and had no debts as of June 30 according to a FEC cash summary. She received $11,276 in individual itemized and unitemized contributions. She received $4,360 in contributions requiring itemization, and $6,876 in unitemized contributions.

A majority of Geppert’s contributors come from Missouri, with eight. She has one out-of-state individual contributor. Other contributions come from ActBlue, the fundraising arm of the Democratic Party and Communications Workers Of America-Cope Political Contributions Committee with $2,000. She has no other political action committee contributions.

Expenses totalling $5,996.09 were for general campaign operations.