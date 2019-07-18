Registration has been extended

The Mexico Optimist Club Youth Cheer program for individuals entering grades three through six has decided to keep registration open until July 21 for the 2019 season. Mexico Optimist Club Youth Cheer is a member of the North Central Youth Football League, its season consists of five or six games and a jamboree that is tentatively scheduled for after Labor Day and most games are played on Saturdays. Contest do take place both home and away and home games will be played at Hawthorne Heights.

Cost is $45, parents must attend a meeting and sign a code of ethics and participants will be provided a Cheerleading outfit, pompoms and a hair bow, all of which must be returned. Uniform fittings will be in July and a parent or guardian must be present. Details: 573-754-0310.

A Centralia Youth Football Camp for fifth and sixth graders will take place July 29-30 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Centralia High School practice fields. This event will include the instruction of the Panther's varsity football coaches and will include the basics of safely blocking and tackling, as well as the basic positional skills for offense and defense. This years fifth and sixth grade coaches will also be present, the fee is $10 and checks should be made payable to the CPYFL. Details: 573-682-5063.

Those who just missed the Van-Far Booster Club meeting on July 17 might not know about the Indians/Community R-6 Junior High-High School Football Camp from July 29-31 at Van-Far High School from 6:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

The Fifth Annual Mac Donovan Golf Tournament takes places July 21 at the Mark Twain Country Club in Paris with a 9:00 a.m. Shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble, cost is $160 per team and there is a 20 team maximum. Cart rentals will be available, but must be reserved when signing up, mulligans are also available and there will also be games and prizes. Lunch will be included. This event is to benefit the Coyotes boys and girls golf squads. Details: 573-473-2882.

At the Pike County Fair, 15584 Highway 54, Bowling Green, 63334, on July 24 from 7:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. there will be a Truck Pull, " featuring MMTTPA Sanctioned Classes for both trucks and tractors along with local Truck Pullers with Gas and Sanctioned Diesel Truck Classes", according to the events Facebook page. Details: https://pikecountyfair.org/events/truck-tractor-pulls/

CHADS Coalition for Mental Health is holding its Ninth Annual Softball Tournament starting Oct. 26 at 8:00 a.m. and ending Oct. 27 at 11 p.m. at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex. Preregistrations are being accepted now. No deposit needed, but spots can be guaranteed for $50 and cost is $225 per team. Deposits due no later than Oct. 18. There will be a 50/50 home run derby, new this year is a skills competition and trophies will be awarded the the first and second place teams.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/chadscoalition