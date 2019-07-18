Mexico Department of Public Safety had to act quickly Wednesday when a tractor-trailer carrying a load of straw bales went up in flames.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was driving on U.S. Highway 54 near Mexico when he heard a pop at about 3:17 p.m., according to a department news release. He pulled into the south corner of the Walmart parking lot and saw a fire near the driver’s side rear wheels of the tractor unit. He called for assistance but the fire quickly spread to the load of straw.

A fuel tank ruptured and the entire tractor was engulfed in flames when public safety arrived. People parked near the tractor-trailer moved their vehicles away. The fire was extinguished in the tractor unit and the straw fire was contained until Mexico Street Department personnel arrived with equipment to help remove the load and extinguish the straw fire.

There were no injuries and the south corner of the Walmart parking lot remains closed until the vehicle and straw can be removed.