The Audrain County Health Department reminds residents it has free fans available for those in need.

Recipients must meet the specific guidelines of having no air conditioning in the home, if you are elderly, have small children living in the home and are financially unable to afford a fan.

“With the recent forecast of triple digit heat moving into the region for a prolonged period of time, we wanted to remind our residents of our fan program,” department Administrator Sandra Hewlett said in a news release.

She also advises residents remain hydrated by drinking plenty of water and if working outside in the heat is unavoidable, making sure to take plenty of breaks, along with starting work earlier in the day. Hewlett said wearing lightweight clothing in the heat helps cool the body.

The department also recommends residents to be aware of symptoms of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, fainting, fatigue, headache, muscle or abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Symptoms of heat stroke are throbbing headache, dizziness and light-headedness, lack of sweating despite the heat, red, hot and dry skin, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak and rapid and shallow breathing.

For more information contact the health department at 573-581-1332 or to pick up a fan, visit the department at 1130 S. Elmwood Drive in Mexico.