When Malik Holman graduated from Mexico and signed his National Letter of Intent to compete for Head Coach Tracy Jex at Columbia College with the Men's Cross Country and Track and Field Teams, it was clear to most that the Cougars were getting a diamond in the rough who wasn't far from shining.

It's one thing to show potential, but living up to that hype and doing something with it are much harder than simply appearing to be a prospect. Coming through on other peoples expectation isn't nearly as easy as it sounds and just because Columbia competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics doesn't mean people are just waiting for Holman to pass them by. Instead, the former Bulldog had a world of hard work in front of him when he entered collegiate competition, so he started running.

That was three years ago and so far he hasn't stopped and the proof is in the results, which, as a junior in 2018, included finishing 13th at the SBU Bearcat Invitational with a time of 23:19 and at the Bradley Intercollegiate Holman finished sixth in 26:07. The former Bulldog also grabbed the runners-up spot at the American Midwest Championships to earn All-League accolades, he took 10th at the NAIA Mid-States Classic and at the NAIA Championships the current Cougars grabbed the 39th spot.

Because his schedule has him competing for much of the school year, what came next for Holman was the 2018-19 Indoor Track season, where he participated in four events for Columbia. Highlights included winning the 1000m in 2:31 and the mile by clocking in at 4:24 at the AMC Championships. The third-year athlete was also second in the 800 in 1:51 prior to that at the Pittsburg State Invite and after the league meet he slid into the fourth slot in the 800 at 1:53 at the NAIA Championships.

Malik Holman's younger sister Paytience Lawson-Holman helped lead Mexico High School to a state title last year and this fall she will start playing softball for Southeast Missouri State. He also has a sister, Daejera Aaron-Holman, who is listed as a sophomore catcher with the softball team at Marysville University in St. Louis.

While At Mexico Malik Holman was a member of the National Honors Society and earned All-State Honors in Cross-Country and Track and Field according to his bio on Columbiacougars.com.