Let's go camping

The Mexico Middle School Volleyball Camp is going to take place from July 29-31 from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. in the new MMS Gymnasium. To sign up go to: https://forms.gle/gH8MQBwfsbbJXCcJ9

Send us a message or e-mail

Now entering its second year on the Central Missouri Athletic Circuit, the Mexico Hounds Youth Cross Country Club will be accepting registrations up until Aug. 1. Details: mexicohoundsxs@gmail.com

Games, crafts, Activities

Centralia City Park by the South Shelter on E. Booth Street is offering a Summer Lunch Party for kids 18 and under on weekdays until Aug. 2 from noon- 1:00 p.m. This event is designed to make sure these individuals get a nutritious meal at no cost and also comes with a pool pass and coupons for Sonic and McDonald's and is presented by the Centralia SMART Program. Details: 573-682-3451.

Tuesday is the Parade

On July 24 Montgomery County Youth Football will start handing out equipment at the field house at 6:30 p.m. to fifth and sixth grade athletes. The third and fourth graders will be able to pick up their gear on July 25 at the exact same time, 6:30 p.m. Please remember to bring a deposit check of $150 that will not be cashed unless the equipment is not returned. Several participants are still needed for both squads and there are sponsors willing to help kids who want to play that can't afford it. Details:

https://www.facebook.com/Montgomery-County-Wildcats-Youth-Football-751343308242073/

Graduated prep gridiron athletes

North Callaway's Jordan Delashnmutt played for Team Gold in the Lion's Club All-Star Football Game over the weekend in Warrensburg. According to Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News,:

"The annual affair was created in order to benefit the Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation (MLERF), and has raised over $200,000 for this statewide Lions project. It now supports Missouri Lions KidSight, an offshoot of MLERF. The game pits some of the top football talent from around the state to play one last game with and against their peers before entering the world of college or other careers." See tomorrow's Newspaper for Details.

Action Packed Evening

The Pike County Fair, 15884 Highway 54, Bowling Green, 63334, will have Dirt Drags on July 25 from 4:00 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. Featured vehicles will include bikes, quads, four-wheel drive gas trucks, two-wheel drive vehicles, UTV's and several levels of diesel trucks. This will take place on the Nolan Miller pulling track on a 200 foot dirt race strip. Details: 573-324-3992 or pikecountyfair.org

Free fun Activities

There will be a Free Back To School Bash on July 27 from 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. that will feature School Physicals, Dental Screenings, an Inflatable Archery Shooting Gallery, a BBQ Hot Dog Lunch, an Eye Exam for those who qualify, Haircuts and more. This will take place at Family Ministries at High Hill Christian. Details: highhillchristianchurch.org or 636-585-2323.

Football season is jeopardized

On July 16 St. James Youth Football discovered the uniform shirts and pants, pads and mouth guards it had in storage had been destroyed by vandals. The organization asks anyone with information about this incident contact Officer Duncan of the St. James Police Department. The squad has set up a Go Fund Me Page and it has other Fundraising information available on its Facebook Page.

Details: 573-578-7060 or @STJYFootball