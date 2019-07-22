Joplin, MO– Cool down this summer with a sweet treat at Dairy Queen® while helping local children. On Thursday, July 25, individuals are encouraged to purchase Blizzard® Treats to benefit Freeman Health System, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Participating locations include Joplin Northpark Mall, Joplin, Mo.; Joplin Petro, Joplin, Mo.; 32nd St., Joplin, Mo.; Galena, Kan.; Iola, Kan.; Fort Scott, Kan.; Lamar, Mo.; Nevada, Mo.; and Seneca, Mo.

During Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1984, Dairy Queen has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to provide life-saving treatments to children across the United States and Canada. To date, more than $145 million has been raised through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other initiatives.

In addition to Miracle Treat Day, the 32nd St. and Connecticut Ave. location will host a car show and family fun night. The event runs 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm Thursday, July 25. Pre-registration forms are available at Dairy Queen or at Freeman Development Office, 931 E. 32nd St., Ste. 3. Participants may also register the day of the event from 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm. There is no entry fee; however, donations will be accepted throughout the night. Bounce houses will also be available for children.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. All money raised stays local, helping children with medical needs and their families. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helps furnish and maintain Freeman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, provides funding for local community organizations’ pediatric needs and provides pediatric emergency equipment for area agencies.