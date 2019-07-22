Any questions ask

The Mexico Wrestling Program will have open mats this week at the high school on Tuesday and Thursday starting at 4 p.m. Details: https://www.facebook.com/MexicoWrestlin/

Mexico "Brick City" Horseshoes

Doubles pitching league results for July 18 include Rodney Brewster/Charlie Maupin 4-0, Joe Jackson/Kenny Ward 2-2 (LP 32), Randy Clitero/Dan Hubbard 2-2 (LP 24), Paul Marshall/Bill Hendrix (1-3) (LP 35) and Ronnette Lemar/Sara Maarshall 1-3 (LP 32).

Mexico "Silver Hair" Horseshoe Pitching League Results for July 16 featured, in Class A, Brady Fox 4-0, Ralph Throckmorton 3-1, Eugene Freels 2-2, Maupin 1-3 and Brewster 0-4. For Class B results included Ron Borcherding 4-0, Tom Fox 3-1, Sara Marshall 1-3 (LP 28), Paul Marshall 1-3 (LP 20) and Mike Shorty 1-3 (LP 8).

In Mixed Doubles competition, results featured Throckmorton/Brady Fox 4-0, Bill Hendrik/Maupin 3-2 (LP 29), Joe Jackson/Brewster 3-2 (LP 19), Sara Marshall/Freels 3-2 (LP 9), Paul Marshall/Borcherding 1-4 and Tom Fox/Louie Schmidt.

The "Brick City" League is always looking for new members. They meet at the horseshoe pits at Fairgrounds Park on Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. and games commence at 5:30 p.m. Details: 573-581-8559.

Homecoming Parade on Sept. 27

Key upcoming dates for the Mexico Optimist Youth Football and Cheer Program include equipment sizing and pickup July 24, Youth Football Camp is July 29-31 and there is a mandatory parents meeting July 30. That will lead into the first day of practice on Aug. 5, on Aug. 6 there will be a uniform fitting for cheerleaders and cheer camp is tentatively slated for the week of Aug. 12. From there an Open House will take place at all schools on Aug. 19 and the first day of school is Aug. 21.

Details: https://northcentralyfl.com

Please come the the Third Annual

St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and Community Response Agencies will be offering a Disaster Preparedness Expo on Sept. 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. that is free and will include a light meal, door prizes and educational activities. During the initial 72 hours after a disaster individuals will be instructed how to care for their neighbors, family and self. Attendees will get a chance to meet first responders and there will be four emergency vehicles present. This event will take place at 11000 Grove St, Mexico, 65265. Details: Beth Simpson, https://www.facebook.com/EpiscopalMexicoMO/

April in August

At the Eastern Missouri YMCA in Vandalia on Aug. 4 Fitness Instructor April will offer a showcase of her classes from 2:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Every half-hour a 20 minute class will be available.

Details: 573-594-2208.

MOCO schedule this week

Fresh off of its 7-on-7 verses Winfield yesterday, the Montgomery County Varsity Football Team has open weightlifting sessions today and tomorrow at 6:00 a.m., 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Details: 573-564-2213.

Coming up this weekend

This Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Pike County Fair, 15884 Highway 54, Bowling Green, 6334, there will be a Demolition Derby that takes place directly after a Power Wheels event. New this year is a Powder Puff Class. Details: https://pikecoutyfair.org/events/demolition-derby/