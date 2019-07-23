Fall Sports 2019

Important upcoming dates for seventh and eighth grade students at Mexico Middle School looking to participate in sports during the upcoming school year include Aug. 16 because that is when physicals are due for football. The first practice then takes place Aug. 19 from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on the MMS Football Field and on Aug. 22 there will be a Parent Meeting at 5:30 p.m. (Remind101@mmsfootbal). The eighth grade coaches this season are Dave Okenfuss, Alex Thull and Robert Meador.

Coaching the seventh grade this year are Dwight Loyd and Tim Schoonover.

For volleyball head coach Haley Schafer and assistant coach Mackenzie Mudd, they are also requiring physicals be turned in by Aug. 16 (Remind101@mmsvba) and holding first practice on Aug. 19 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the MMS gym.

Lady Bulldogs softball coaches Jennifer Barnett and Daniel McCarty, on the other hand, are requiring all physicals be turned in by Aug. 10 (Remind101@softbalmms). This duo has scheduled a Parents Meeting for Aug. 19 at 4:30 p.m., which will immediately follow the initial practice that commences at 3:30 p.m., as well.

As for Cross Country, head coach Buck Green and assistant coach Sarah Gleeson have slated a Parent and Interested Athlete Meeting for Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The opening practice will then take place on Aug. 19 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and will start in the MMS cafeteria and that same day physicals are due (Remind101@mmsxc15).

Cheer practice starts the same day physicals are due, which is Aug. 12 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the MHS gym (Remind101@mmscheer). Details:mexicoschools.net/page.php?p=129

Now is the time

The Mexico Area Family YMCA, 1127 Adams St., 65265, will be holding its X-Bike Classes on Monday/Wednesday from 5:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. during August and all beginners are welcome. Details: 573-581-1540 or www.mexicoymca.org.



Several sponsorships still available

Arthur Hills Golf Course in Mexico is hosting the Annual Thunderbird Open on Aug. 31 to benefit North Callaway Athletics and the North Callaway Booster Club. Details: ncboosterclub@nc.k12.mo.us

Indians and Trojans as one

There will be a free football camp for Van-Far and Community R-6 students in first through eighth grade at Van-Far High School from July 29-31 from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Details: jkliewer@vf.k12.mo.us

Youth Advisory Commission

Florissant Parks and Recreation is hosting a fundraiser in memory of teen Alex McArthur, who passed away if 2007, that will benefit the Eastern Missouri Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and CHADS Coalition for Mental Health on Sept. 21 at Saint Ferdinand Park Dr, 63031. The event will start with a free concert from 5:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. featuring the band Fanfare.

After that there will be a 5K/ One Mile Light the Darkness Glow Run that will not be timed, so participants can enjoy the course at their own pace. Details: runsignup.com

Tourney starts at noon

In order to send its softball team to the GSL World Series in Las Vegas, NV., at the end of Oct., Cori's Twin Gables, 101 MO-47, Marthasville, 63357, is hosting a Hooligans Softball Cornhole Tournament on Aug. 24 from 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Payouts include $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $50 for third place. Some of the items being raffled off will include Cornhole Boards, Cardinals Tickets, a Yetti 45 Cooler and a Alcohol Bucket. Details: www.coristwingables.com or 636-433-5048.