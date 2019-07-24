In partnership with the University of Missouri Football Program, Columbia Safety and Supply will be helping to present, Countdown to Kickoff: An Evening with Coach Barry Odom on Aug. 22 from 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. in Columbia, 65203. This event will be hosted by Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Missouri and will include remarks from coach Odom regarding Mizzou's upcoming season, silent and live auctions, beverages and hors d' oeuvres.

This event will take place at the Walsworth Family Columns Club on the East Side of Memorial Stadium. Details: bigsofcentralmo.ejoinme.org

Odom will also be at an event to benefit the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri called, "Taste of the Tigers", on Aug. 29 at Faurot Field in Columbia from 5-8 p.m. This event is designed to fight hunger, tickets are $50 and group discounts are available. There will also be silent and live auctions and a live broadcast of Odom's radio show, "Tiger Talk", will take place along with the voice of the Tigers, Mike Kelly. Details: sharefoodbringhope.org/tatse or interland3.donorperfect.net