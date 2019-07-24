When Kyla Bertschinger's varsity basketball career was coming to a close, the North Callaway senior was at far from full strength.

Instead, she was a mere shadow of her former self, limping up and down the court, one side steadily rising while the other fell like the pistons of an early model Ford. While her determination was to be admired and the fact she'd probably never play competitive basketball again made the fact she wanted to make her way into the Ladybird's record books incredibly understandable and an easy hero to root for. That didn't make her incredibly pained movements any less agonizing to watch.

Bertschinger was oblivious to the outside world by this point, though. She was a player on a mission, and it's that spirit and grit, that will to claim victory regardless of the personal cost, that's helped her get from where she was to where she's at. Because of that ability to persevere in the face of adversity Bertschinger ended up doing failry well for herself and is now competing for the Cross Country and Track and Field Teams at Columbia College in Columbia, MO.

Despite the fact those high school injuries did carry over to the point that Head Coach Tracy Jex did choose to redshirt her for her initial Cross Country season, the former Lady Thunderbird was off and running come indoor track season. Results included the American Midwest Conference Championships, where she helped the 4 x 800 Relay team finish first in 10:32 in addition to placing fourth in the mile by clocking in at 5:54 and and in the 600 Run she was sixth with a time of 1:53.

Bertschinger was also part of the 4 x 800 Relay squad that was second in 10:55 at the Missouri Intercollegiate earlier that year, at the University of Central Missouri Relays the North Callaway grad. grabbed eighth in the mile by clocking in at 5:55 and at the Mizzou Open she was 18th in the mile.

The outdoor season saw Bertschinger become more active for the Lady Cougars and came to a close at the league championships by placing fifth in the 800 at 2:30, as well as competing with the 4 x 400 relay team that ended up seventh by charting a time of 4:37. Bertschinger also competed with the 4 x 400 Relay squad that placed 12th in 4:36 and 19th in the 800 with a mark of 2:30 at the UCM Relays directly prior to this.