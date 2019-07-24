For Youth Development

The Mexico Area Family YMCA, 1127 Adams St., 65265, is offering a Fall Soccer League that will last six weeks. Age groups will include U4, U6, U8, U10, U12 and U14, keeping in mind that the, "U followed by age", really means that age and younger. Contests will take place on Saturdays at 9:00 a.m. starting Sept. 7-Oct. 12, registration ends Aug. 11 and cost is $30 for members or $40 for non-members. Late registration will include a $20 late fee and jerseys cost an additional $10.

There will also be a coaches meeting on Aug. 18, but times will vary based on age, and practice times and days will be set by the coaches at those meetings. Details: www.mexicoymca.org.

Hope to see you all there

The First Annual Glow Golf Tournament will take place on Sept. 7 starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Centralia Community Golf Course. The format is a 10-hole tournament that features a four-person scramble and prizes will be awarded at the end of the night. Cost per team is $200, that does not include carts and two glow golf balls will be provided for each player. Carts must be reserved by Sept. 2, no outside beverages allowed but food and drinks will be available and entry is limited to 20 teams.

This event will be hosted by the Centralia Friends of the Park. Details: 573-982-1205.

Meet the Tigers

At Daniel J. Devine Pavilion in Columbia, 65201, on Aug. 10 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. there will be a free hour long meet and greet and autograph session featuring some of the top University of Missouri athletes and coaches. Kids 12 and under who sign up for the Truman Kids Club will be allowed to enter at 5:30 p.m. with two adult chaperones, players will be limited to signing one item per fan and free schedule posters and free Meet the Tigers posters will be available.

This event will take place in the Tigers indoor practice facility, there will be athletes from other sports besides football and fans bringing more than one item to be signed will be asked to return the extra item to their vehicle. Details: www.MUTigers.com/trumanKidsCliubRegistration

Stop by the Y

The Eastern Missouri Family YMCA, 309 South Main St., Vandalia, 63382, has a morning class schedule change for the week of July 29 according to its Facebook Page. Classes will be held on Monday, July 29, and Friday, Aug. 2. Details: 573-594-2208.

MSHSAA Physical Requirements

A recent blog by Macey Watermann on the Centralia R-6 School District website clarifies the state requirements for physicals and competing in high school sports. Specifically, "in order to be permitted to play sports for a school team, the new MSHSAA bylaw allows a physical to be valid for a two year period (730 days).

A current physical that a student may have on file with the school may be valid for next school year under the new bylaw.

Example: A physical that was received on August 2, 2018 is now valid until August 2, 2020."

Details:http://www.centralia.k12.mo.us/2019/07/22/mshsaa-physical-requirements/?fbclid=IwAR2OohYvFNcr4vCkJPFpIl5OngKF5keRyQCK-_27MKNM4Aa04C4d_KA-_IA







Almost that time of year

On Aug. 3 from 4:00 p.m. -6:30 p.m. the 17th Annaul Back to School Bash will take place at the Hallsville Fairgrounds, 500 Hwy. OO, 65265. This event will be hosted by the Hallsville Inter-Church Council and will feature games, free food and school supplies, which children must be present for to receive. Details: 573-696-2669.





